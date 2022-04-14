Bogey-free 3-under 68 by Charl Schwartzel in the first round at the RBC Heritage

In his first round at the RBC Heritage, Charl Schwartzel hit 10 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Schwartzel finished his day tied for 20th at 3 under Cameron Young is in 1st at 8 under, Joaquin Niemann is in 2nd at 6 under, and Sepp Straka, Adam Svensson, Shane Lowry, Patrick Cantlay, Corey Conners, Graeme McDowell, and Mito Pereira are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

On the par-4 first, Charl Schwartzel's 110 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Charl Schwartzel to 1 under for the round.

After a 311 yard drive on the 332-yard par-4 ninth, Schwartzel chipped his second shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Schwartzel to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 430-yard par-4 12th hole, Schwartzel had a 130 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Schwartzel to 3 under for the round.