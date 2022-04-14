Chad Ramey rebounds from poor front in first round of the RBC Heritage

In his first round at the RBC Heritage, Chad Ramey hit 10 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Ramey finished his day tied for 10th at 4 under Cameron Young is in 1st at 8 under, Joaquin Niemann is in 2nd at 6 under, and Sepp Straka, Adam Svensson, Shane Lowry, Patrick Cantlay, Corey Conners, Graeme McDowell, and Mito Pereira are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

On the 192-yard par-3 14th, Chad Ramey hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 6-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Chad Ramey at 1 over for the round.

On the 434-yard par-4 16th hole, Ramey reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ramey to even-par for the round.

On the 198-yard par-3 17th, Ramey's his chip went 11 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 410-yard par-4 first hole, Ramey chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Ramey to even for the round.

On the 469-yard par-4 third hole, Ramey reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ramey to 1 under for the round.

After a 288 yard drive on the 569-yard par-5 fifth, Ramey chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Ramey to 2 under for the round.

At the 195-yard par-3 seventh, Ramey hit a tee shot 194 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ramey to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Ramey's 186 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Ramey to 4 under for the round.