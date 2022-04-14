Carlos Ortiz finishes with Even-par 71 in first round of the RBC Heritage

In his first round at the RBC Heritage, Carlos Ortiz hit 11 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Ortiz finished his day tied for 71st at even par Cameron Young is in 1st at 8 under, Joaquin Niemann is in 2nd at 6 under, and Sepp Straka, Adam Svensson, Shane Lowry, Patrick Cantlay, Corey Conners, Graeme McDowell, and Mito Pereira are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

Ortiz got a bogey on the 410-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ortiz to 1 over for the round.

On the 550-yard par-5 second hole, Ortiz reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ortiz to even-par for the round.

After a 282 yard drive on the 569-yard par-5 fifth, Ortiz chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Ortiz to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Ortiz's 138 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Ortiz to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 473-yard par-4 eighth hole, Ortiz had a 142 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Ortiz to 4 under for the round.

At the 373-yard par-4 13th, Ortiz got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Ortiz to 1 under for the round.

On the 588-yard par-5 15th, Ortiz got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Ortiz to even for the round.

On the 434-yard par-4 16th hole, Ortiz reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ortiz to 1 under for the round.

On the 472-yard par-4 18th, Ortiz had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ortiz to even-par for the round.