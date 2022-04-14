Camilo Villegas shoots Even-par 71 in round one of the RBC Heritage

Camilo Villegas hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the RBC Heritage, finishing at even for the tournament. Villegas finished his day tied for 71st at even par Cameron Young is in 1st at 8 under, Joaquin Niemann is in 2nd at 6 under, and Sepp Straka, Adam Svensson, Shane Lowry, Patrick Cantlay, Corey Conners, Graeme McDowell, and Mito Pereira are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

On the 550-yard par-5 second hole, Villegas reached the green in 3 and sunk a 27-inch putt for birdie. This moved Villegas to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 15th, Villegas hit his 105 yard approach to 4 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Villegas to even for the round.