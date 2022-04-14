Cameron Young delivers a bogey-free 8-under 63 in the first at the RBC Heritage

In his first round at the RBC Heritage, Cameron Young hit 11 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Young finished his day in 1st at 8 under; Joaquin Niemann is in 2nd at 6 under; and Sepp Straka, Adam Svensson, Shane Lowry, Patrick Cantlay, Corey Conners, Graeme McDowell, and Mito Pereira are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

On the 550-yard par-5 second hole, Cameron Young reached the green in 3 and sunk a 23-inch putt for birdie. This moved Cameron Young to 1 under for the round.

After a 316 yard drive on the 569-yard par-5 fifth, Young chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Young to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Young's 128 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Young to 3 under for the round.

At the 195-yard par-3 seventh, Young hit a tee shot 188 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 6-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Young to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 332-yard par-4 ninth hole, Young had a 106 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Young to 5 under for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Young's 162 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Young to 6 under for the round.

After a 312 yard drive on the 588-yard par-5 15th, Young chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Young to 7 under for the round.

On the 198-yard par-3 17th, Young hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 6-feet taking a par. This left Young to 7 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 472-yard par-4 18th hole, Young had a 202 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Young to 8 under for the round.