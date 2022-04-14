Cameron Tringale putts well in round one of the RBC Heritage

In his first round at the RBC Heritage, Cameron Tringale hit 7 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Tringale finished his day tied for 32nd at 2 under Cameron Young is in 1st at 8 under, Joaquin Niemann is in 2nd at 6 under, and Sepp Straka, Adam Svensson, Shane Lowry, Patrick Cantlay, Corey Conners, Graeme McDowell, and Mito Pereira are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

On the par-4 18th, Cameron Tringale's 179 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Cameron Tringale to even-par for the round.

On the 569-yard par-5 fifth, Tringale had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Tringale to 1 under for the round.

On the 332-yard par-4 ninth hole, Tringale reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Tringale to 2 under for the round.