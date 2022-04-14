Cameron Smith shoots 2-over 73 in round one of the RBC Heritage

In his first round at the RBC Heritage, Cameron Smith hit 8 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Smith finished his day tied for 104th at 2 over Cameron Young is in 1st at 8 under, Joaquin Niemann is in 2nd at 6 under, and Sepp Straka, Adam Svensson, Shane Lowry, Patrick Cantlay, Corey Conners, Graeme McDowell, and Mito Pereira are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

On the 550-yard par-5 second hole, Smith reached the green in 3 and sunk a 18-inch putt for birdie. This moved Smith to 1 over for the round.

After a 276 yard drive on the 469-yard par-4 third, Smith chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Smith to 2 over for the round.

On the 373-yard par-4 13th hole, Smith reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Smith to 3 over for the round.

On the 472-yard par-4 18th hole, Smith reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Smith to 2 over for the round.