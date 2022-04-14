Cam Davis shoots 2-under 69 in round one of the RBC Heritage

In his first round at the RBC Heritage, Cam Davis hit 9 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Davis finished his day tied for 32nd at 2 under Cameron Young is in 1st at 8 under, Joaquin Niemann is in 2nd at 6 under, and Sepp Straka, Adam Svensson, Shane Lowry, Patrick Cantlay, Corey Conners, Graeme McDowell, and Mito Pereira are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

After a drive to right rough on the par-5 second, Davis hit his 249 yard approach to 13 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Davis to 1 under for the round.

On the 569-yard par-5 fifth hole, Davis reached the green in 3 and sunk a 27-inch putt for birdie. This moved Davis to 2 under for the round.

On the 195-yard par-3 seventh, Davis's tee shot went 185 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 11 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

On the 588-yard par-5 15th hole, Davis reached the green in 3 and sunk a 24-inch putt for birdie. This moved Davis to 2 under for the round.

On the 198-yard par-3 17th, Davis hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 8-feet taking a par. This left Davis to 2 under for the round.