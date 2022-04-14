C.T. Pan shoots 1-under 70 in round one of the RBC Heritage

C.T. Pan hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the RBC Heritage, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Pan finished his day tied for 54th at 1 under Cameron Young is in 1st at 8 under, Joaquin Niemann is in 2nd at 6 under, and Sepp Straka, Adam Svensson, Shane Lowry, Patrick Cantlay, Corey Conners, Graeme McDowell, and Mito Pereira are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 410-yard par-4 first hole, Pan had a 116 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Pan to 1 under for the round.

On the 469-yard par-4 third, Pan had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Pan to even for the round.

After a 303 yard drive on the 332-yard par-4 ninth, Pan chipped his second shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Pan to 1 under for the round.