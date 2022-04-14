Bryson Nimmer shoots 4-over 75 in round one of the RBC Heritage

Bryson Nimmer hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the RBC Heritage, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Nimmer finished his day tied for 122nd at 4 over Cameron Young is in 1st at 8 under, Joaquin Niemann is in 2nd at 6 under, and Sepp Straka, Adam Svensson, Shane Lowry, Patrick Cantlay, Corey Conners, Graeme McDowell, and Mito Pereira are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

After a 238 yard drive on the 469-yard par-4 third, Nimmer chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Nimmer to 1 over for the round.

On the 200-yard par-3 fourth, Nimmer's his second shot was a drop and his approach went 134 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

On the 195-yard par-3 seventh, Nimmer's his approach went 31 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.

On the 473-yard par-4 eighth, Nimmer had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Nimmer to 5 over for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 430-yard par-4 12th hole, Nimmer had a 134 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Nimmer to 4 over for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Nimmer's 118 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Nimmer to 3 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Nimmer hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a two-putt double bogey on the 434-yard par-4 16th. This moved Nimmer to 5 over for the round.

At the 198-yard par-3 17th, Nimmer hit a tee shot 181 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Nimmer to 4 over for the round.