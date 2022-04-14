Brice Garnett shoots 2-over 73 in round one of the RBC Heritage

Brice Garnett hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the RBC Heritage, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Garnett finished his day tied for 104th at 2 over Cameron Young is in 1st at 8 under, Joaquin Niemann is in 2nd at 6 under, and Sepp Straka, Adam Svensson, Shane Lowry, Patrick Cantlay, Corey Conners, Graeme McDowell, and Mito Pereira are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

On the 451-yard par-4 10th, Garnett had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Garnett to 1 over for the round.

On the 198-yard par-3 17th, Garnett's tee shot went 176 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

After a 282 yard drive on the 550-yard par-5 second, Garnett chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Garnett to 1 over for the round.

After a 297 yard drive on the 569-yard par-5 fifth, Garnett chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Garnett to even for the round.