Brian Stuard shoots 2-over 73 in round one of the RBC Heritage

Brian Stuard hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the RBC Heritage, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Stuard finished his day tied for 104th at 2 over Cameron Young is in 1st at 8 under, Joaquin Niemann is in 2nd at 6 under, and Sepp Straka, Adam Svensson, Shane Lowry, Patrick Cantlay, Corey Conners, Graeme McDowell, and Mito Pereira are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

On the 451-yard par-4 10th, Stuard had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Stuard to 1 over for the round.

Stuard got a bogey on the 430-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Stuard to 2 over for the round.

On the 192-yard par-3 14th, Stuard's tee shot went 186 yards to the fringe and his chip went 10 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 410-yard par-4 first hole, Stuard had a 158 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Stuard to 1 over for the round.

On the 469-yard par-4 third, Stuard had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Stuard to 2 over for the round.