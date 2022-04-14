Brian Harman putts well but delivers a 1-over 72 first round in the RBC Heritage

Brian Harman hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the RBC Heritage, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Harman finished his day tied for 92nd at 1 over Cameron Young is in 1st at 8 under, Joaquin Niemann is in 2nd at 6 under, and Sepp Straka, Adam Svensson, Shane Lowry, Patrick Cantlay, Corey Conners, Graeme McDowell, and Mito Pereira are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

On the 588-yard par-5 15th, Brian Harman had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Brian Harman to 2 over for the round.

On the 410-yard par-4 first hole, Harman reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Harman to 1 over for the round.

On the 569-yard par-5 fifth hole, Harman reached the green in 3 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Harman to even for the round.

On the 195-yard par-3 seventh, Harman's his chip went 23 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.