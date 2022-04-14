Brian Gay shoots 4-under 67 in round one of the RBC Heritage

In his first round at the RBC Heritage, Brian Gay hit 11 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Gay finished his day tied for 10th at 4 under Cameron Young is in 1st at 8 under, Joaquin Niemann is in 2nd at 6 under, and Sepp Straka, Adam Svensson, Shane Lowry, Patrick Cantlay, Corey Conners, Graeme McDowell, and Mito Pereira are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

On the par-4 10th, Gay's 196 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Gay to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 430-yard par-4 12th hole, Gay had a 161 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Gay to 2 under for the round.

At the 373-yard par-4 13th, Gay reached the green in 2 and rolled a 38-foot putt for birdie. This put Gay at 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 472-yard par-4 18th hole, Gay chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Gay to 4 under for the round.

Gay got a bogey on the 469-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gay to 3 under for the round.

On the 569-yard par-5 fifth, Gay had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Gay to 4 under for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Gay's 161 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Gay to 5 under for the round.

On the 195-yard par-3 seventh, Gay's tee shot went 179 yards to the right rough, his second shot went 5 yards to the right side of the fairway, and his chip went 7 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 under for the round.