Brendon Todd shoots 1-over 72 in round one of the RBC Heritage

Brendon Todd hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the RBC Heritage, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Todd finished his day tied for 92nd at 1 over Cameron Young is in 1st at 8 under, Joaquin Niemann is in 2nd at 6 under, and Sepp Straka, Adam Svensson, Shane Lowry, Patrick Cantlay, Corey Conners, Graeme McDowell, and Mito Pereira are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

On the 436-yard par-4 11th, Todd had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Todd to 1 over for the round.

Todd got a bogey on the 373-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Todd to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 550-yard par-5 second hole, Todd hit an approach shot from 96 yards to 6 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Todd to 1 over for the round.

On the par-5 fifth, Todd's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Todd to even for the round.

On the 419-yard par-4 sixth, Todd had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Todd to 1 over for the round.