Brandt Snedeker shoots 2-over 73 in round one of the RBC Heritage

In his first round at the RBC Heritage, Brandt Snedeker hit 11 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Snedeker finished his day tied for 104th at 2 over Cameron Young is in 1st at 8 under, Joaquin Niemann is in 2nd at 6 under, and Sepp Straka, Adam Svensson, Shane Lowry, Patrick Cantlay, Corey Conners, Graeme McDowell, and Mito Pereira are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

Snedeker got a bogey on the 410-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Snedeker to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 second, Snedeker hit his 93 yard approach to 11 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Snedeker to even-par for the round.

On the 200-yard par-3 fourth, Snedeker hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 5-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Snedeker at 1 over for the round.

On the 473-yard par-4 eighth, Snedeker had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Snedeker to 2 over for the round.

Snedeker got a bogey on the 451-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Snedeker to 3 over for the round.

On the par-4 12th, Snedeker's 144 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Snedeker to 2 over for the round.

On the 373-yard par-4 13th, Snedeker had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Snedeker to 3 over for the round.

On the par-5 15th, Snedeker's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Snedeker to 2 over for the round.