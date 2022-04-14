Brandon Hagy shoots 4-over 75 in round one of the RBC Heritage

In his first round at the RBC Heritage, Brandon Hagy hit 7 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Hagy finished his day tied for 122nd at 4 over Cameron Young is in 1st at 8 under, Joaquin Niemann is in 2nd at 6 under, and Sepp Straka, Adam Svensson, Shane Lowry, Patrick Cantlay, Corey Conners, Graeme McDowell, and Mito Pereira are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

Hagy got a bogey on the 430-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Hagy to 1 over for the round.

On the 192-yard par-3 14th, Hagy's his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

Hagy hit his drive 351 yards getting on the green in 2, and rolled a birdie on the 588-yard par-5 15th. This moved Hagy to 1 over for the round.

On the 198-yard par-3 17th, Hagy's tee shot went 187 yards to the right rough, tee shot was a drop, his second shot went 29 yards to the left side of the fairway, and his chip went 8 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 410-yard par-4 first, Hagy had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hagy to 3 over for the round.

On the 195-yard par-3 seventh, Hagy's tee shot went 162 yards to the right rough and his approach went 44 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.