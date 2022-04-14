Branden Grace finishes with Even-par 71 in first round of the RBC Heritage

In his first round at the RBC Heritage, Branden Grace hit 11 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Grace finished his day tied for 71st at even par Cameron Young is in 1st at 8 under, Joaquin Niemann is in 2nd at 6 under, and Sepp Straka, Adam Svensson, Shane Lowry, Patrick Cantlay, Corey Conners, Graeme McDowell, and Mito Pereira are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

On the par-4 16th, Grace's 129 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Grace to 1 under for the round.

At the 472-yard par-4 18th, Grace got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Grace to even-par for the round.

After a 289 yard drive on the 469-yard par-4 third, Grace chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Grace to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 332-yard par-4 ninth hole, Grace had a 95 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Grace to even for the round.