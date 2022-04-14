  • Billy Horschel putts well in round one of the RBC Heritage

  • In the opening round of the 2022 RBC Heritage, Billy Horschel makes birdie on the par-4 9th hole.
    Highlights

    Billy Horschel's bunker play leads to birdie at RBC Heritage

    In the opening round of the 2022 RBC Heritage, Billy Horschel makes birdie on the par-4 9th hole.