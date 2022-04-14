Billy Horschel putts well in round one of the RBC Heritage

In his first round at the RBC Heritage, Billy Horschel hit 9 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Horschel finished his day tied for 32nd at 2 under Cameron Young is in 1st at 8 under, Joaquin Niemann is in 2nd at 6 under, and Sepp Straka, Adam Svensson, Shane Lowry, Patrick Cantlay, Corey Conners, Graeme McDowell, and Mito Pereira are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

On the par-4 10th, Billy Horschel's 145 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Billy Horschel to 1 under for the round.

Horschel got a bogey on the 436-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Horschel to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 430-yard par-4 12th hole, Horschel had a 120 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Horschel to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 588-yard par-5 15th hole, Horschel hit an approach shot from 113 yards to 5 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Horschel to 2 under for the round.

On the 434-yard par-4 16th, Horschel had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Horschel to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 410-yard par-4 first hole, Horschel chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Horschel to 2 under for the round.

On the 550-yard par-5 second, Horschel got on the green in 5 and one-putt for bogey, bringing Horschel to 1 under for the round.

After a 312 yard drive on the 332-yard par-4 ninth, Horschel chipped his second shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Horschel to 2 under for the round.