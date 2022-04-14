Bill Haas posts bogey-free 4-under 67 l in the first round of the RBC Heritage

Bill Haas hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the RBC Heritage, and finished the round bogey free. Haas finished his day tied for 10th at 4 under Cameron Young is in 1st at 8 under, Joaquin Niemann is in 2nd at 6 under, and Sepp Straka, Adam Svensson, Shane Lowry, Patrick Cantlay, Corey Conners, Graeme McDowell, and Mito Pereira are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 373-yard par-4 13th hole, Bill Haas had a 127 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Bill Haas to 1 under for the round.

On the par-5 15th, Haas's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Haas to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to right rough on the par-5 fifth, Haas hit his 112 yard approach to 4 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Haas to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 473-yard par-4 eighth hole, Haas chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Haas to 4 under for the round.