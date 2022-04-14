Strong putting brings Ben Martin an even-par round one of the RBC Heritage

Ben Martin hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the RBC Heritage, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Martin finished his day tied for 71st at even par Cameron Young is in 1st at 8 under, Joaquin Niemann is in 2nd at 6 under, and Sepp Straka, Adam Svensson, Shane Lowry, Patrick Cantlay, Corey Conners, Graeme McDowell, and Mito Pereira are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 410-yard par-4 first hole, Ben Martin had a 109 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Ben Martin to 1 under for the round.

After a 304 yard drive on the 332-yard par-4 ninth, Martin chipped his second shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Martin to even for the round.