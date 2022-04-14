Beau Hossler shoots 8-over 79 in round one of the RBC Heritage

Beau Hossler hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the RBC Heritage, finishing at 8 over for the tournament. Hossler finished his day tied for 130th at 8 over Cameron Young is in 1st at 8 under, Joaquin Niemann is in 2nd at 6 under, and Sepp Straka, Adam Svensson, Shane Lowry, Patrick Cantlay, Corey Conners, Graeme McDowell, and Mito Pereira are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

On the 588-yard par-5 15th, Hossler had a bogey after hitting the green in 5 and one putting. This moved Hossler to 3 over for the round.

On the 198-yard par-3 17th, Hossler's his second shot went 2 yards to the right rough and his chip went 7 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.

On the 410-yard par-4 first, Hossler had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hossler to 5 over for the round.

On the 550-yard par-5 second hole, Hossler reached the green in 3 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hossler to 4 over for the round.

On the 569-yard par-5 fifth, Hossler had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hossler to 3 over for the round.

On the 195-yard par-3 seventh, Hossler's tee shot went 188 yards to the left rough, his second shot went 11 yards to the left side of the fairway, and his chip went 11 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.