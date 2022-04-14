Anirban Lahiri comes back from a rocky start in round one of the RBC Heritage

Anirban Lahiri hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the RBC Heritage, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Lahiri finished his day tied for 32nd at 2 under Cameron Young is in 1st at 8 under, Joaquin Niemann is in 2nd at 6 under, and Sepp Straka, Adam Svensson, Shane Lowry, Patrick Cantlay, Corey Conners, Graeme McDowell, and Mito Pereira are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

On the 192-yard par-3 14th, Anirban Lahiri's his second shot was a drop and his approach went 103 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

After a 309 yard drive on the 588-yard par-5 15th, Lahiri chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Lahiri to 1 over for the round.

After a 293 yard drive on the 569-yard par-5 fifth, Lahiri chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Lahiri to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 419-yard par-4 sixth hole, Lahiri had a 166 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lahiri to 2 under for the round.