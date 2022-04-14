Andrew Putnam putts well in round one of the RBC Heritage

In his first round at the RBC Heritage, Andrew Putnam hit 14 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Putnam finished his day tied for 54th at 1 under Cameron Young is in 1st at 8 under, Joaquin Niemann is in 2nd at 6 under, and Sepp Straka, Adam Svensson, Shane Lowry, Patrick Cantlay, Corey Conners, Graeme McDowell, and Mito Pereira are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

On the par-4 13th, Andrew Putnam's 125 yard approach to 15 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Andrew Putnam to 1 under for the round.

Putnam got a bogey on the 410-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Putnam to even-par for the round.

After a 286 yard drive on the 569-yard par-5 fifth, Putnam chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Putnam to 1 under for the round.