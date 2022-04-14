Alex Smalley putts well in round one of the RBC Heritage

In his first round at the RBC Heritage, Alex Smalley hit 9 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Smalley finished his day tied for 32nd at 2 under Cameron Young is in 1st at 8 under, Joaquin Niemann is in 2nd at 6 under, and Sepp Straka, Adam Svensson, Shane Lowry, Patrick Cantlay, Corey Conners, Graeme McDowell, and Mito Pereira are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

On the par-4 11th, Alex Smalley's 148 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Alex Smalley to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 373-yard par-4 13th hole, Smalley had a 125 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Smalley to 2 under for the round.