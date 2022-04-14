Alex Noren shoots 1-under 70 in round one of the RBC Heritage

Alex Noren hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the RBC Heritage, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Noren finished his day tied for 54th at 1 under Cameron Young is in 1st at 8 under, Joaquin Niemann is in 2nd at 6 under, and Sepp Straka, Adam Svensson, Shane Lowry, Patrick Cantlay, Corey Conners, Graeme McDowell, and Mito Pereira are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

On the 588-yard par-5 15th hole, Noren reached the green in 3 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Noren to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 434-yard par-4 16th hole, Noren had a 127 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Noren to 2 under for the round.

On the 198-yard par-3 17th, Noren's tee shot went 195 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 9 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

On the 195-yard par-3 seventh, Noren's tee shot went 175 yards to the right rough and his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

On the 473-yard par-4 eighth, Noren had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Noren to even for the round.

On the 332-yard par-4 ninth hole, Noren reached the green in 2 and sunk a 33-inch putt for birdie. This moved Noren to 1 under for the round.