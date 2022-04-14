Adam Svensson posts bogey-free 5-under 66 l in the first round of the RBC Heritage

Adam Svensson hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the RBC Heritage, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet.

On the 588-yard par-5 15th, Adam Svensson had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Adam Svensson to 1 under for the round.

On the 550-yard par-5 second hole, Svensson reached the green in 3 and sunk a 34-inch putt for birdie. This moved Svensson to 2 under for the round.

On the 569-yard par-5 fifth hole, Svensson reached the green in 3 and sunk a 17-inch putt for birdie. This moved Svensson to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 419-yard par-4 sixth hole, Svensson had a 151 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Svensson to 4 under for the round.

After a 304 yard drive on the 332-yard par-4 ninth, Svensson chipped his second shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Svensson to 5 under for the round.