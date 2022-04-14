Adam Long posts bogey-free 2-under 69 l in the first round of the RBC Heritage

Adam Long hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the RBC Heritage, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Long finished his day tied for 32nd at 2 under Cameron Young is in 1st at 8 under, Joaquin Niemann is in 2nd at 6 under, and Sepp Straka, Adam Svensson, Shane Lowry, Patrick Cantlay, Corey Conners, Graeme McDowell, and Mito Pereira are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

On the 550-yard par-5 second hole, Adam Long reached the green in 3 and sunk a 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Adam Long to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 430-yard par-4 12th hole, Long had a 139 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Long to 2 under for the round.