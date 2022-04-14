Adam Hadwin shoots 2-under 69 in round one of the RBC Heritage

In his first round at the RBC Heritage, Adam Hadwin hit 7 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Hadwin finished his day tied for 32nd at 2 under Cameron Young is in 1st at 8 under, Joaquin Niemann is in 2nd at 6 under, and Sepp Straka, Adam Svensson, Shane Lowry, Patrick Cantlay, Corey Conners, Graeme McDowell, and Mito Pereira are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

Hadwin got a bogey on the 473-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hadwin to even-par for the round.

On the 332-yard par-4 ninth hole, Hadwin reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hadwin to 1 under for the round.

At the 436-yard par-4 11th, Hadwin reached the green in 2 and rolled a 37-foot putt for birdie. This put Hadwin at 2 under for the round.

On the 430-yard par-4 12th, Hadwin had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hadwin to 1 under for the round.

On the 373-yard par-4 13th hole, Hadwin reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hadwin to 2 under for the round.

Hadwin got a bogey on the 434-yard par-4 16th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hadwin to 1 under for the round.

At the 198-yard par-3 17th, Hadwin hit a tee shot 178 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hadwin to 2 under for the round.