Aaron Wise shoots 3-under 68 in round one of the RBC Heritage

Aaron Wise hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the RBC Heritage, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Wise finished his day tied for 20th at 3 under Cameron Young is in 1st at 8 under, Joaquin Niemann is in 2nd at 6 under, and Sepp Straka, Adam Svensson, Shane Lowry, Patrick Cantlay, Corey Conners, Graeme McDowell, and Mito Pereira are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

At the 195-yard par-3 seventh, Wise hit a tee shot 189 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wise to 1 under for the round.

On the 436-yard par-4 11th, Wise had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Wise to even for the round.

On the 373-yard par-4 13th hole, Wise reached the green in 2 and sunk a 27-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wise to 1 under for the round.

On the 588-yard par-5 15th hole, Wise reached the green in 3 and sunk a 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wise to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 434-yard par-4 16th hole, Wise had a 122 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Wise to 3 under for the round.