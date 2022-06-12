Wyndham Clark shoots 1-under 69 in round four of the RBC Canadian Open

In his final round at the RBC Canadian Open, Wyndham Clark hit 9 of 13 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 10 under for the tournament. Clark finished his day tied for 7th at 10 under; Rory McIlroy is in 1st at 19 under; Tony Finau is in 2nd at 17 under; and Justin Thomas is in 3rd at 15 under.

On the par-4 first, Clark's 153 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Clark to 1 under for the round.

At the 208-yard par-3 third, Clark hit a tee shot 212 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Clark to 2 under for the round.

At the 146-yard par-3 sixth, Clark hit a tee shot 215 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Clark to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 449-yard par-4 seventh hole, Clark had a 142 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Clark to 4 under for the round.

After a 327 yard drive on the 538-yard par-5 ninth, Clark chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Clark to 5 under for the round.

On the 528-yard par-5 11th, Clark had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Clark to 6 under for the round.

Clark got a bogey on the 475-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Clark to 5 under for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 15th, Clark got on the green in 5 and one-putt for bogey, bringing Clark to 4 under for the round.

After a 319 yard drive on the 486-yard par-4 17th, Clark chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Clark to 3 under for the round.