  • Wyndham Clark shoots 1-under 69 in round four of the RBC Canadian Open

  • In the final round of the 2022 RBC Canadian Open, Wyndham Clark makes birdie on the par-5 9th hole.
    Highlights

    Wyndham Clark makes birdie on No. 9 at RBC Canadian

    In the final round of the 2022 RBC Canadian Open, Wyndham Clark makes birdie on the par-5 9th hole.