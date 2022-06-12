  • Vince Whaley shoots 1-under 69 in round four of the RBC Canadian Open

  • In the final round of the 2022 RBC Canadian Open, Vince Whaley makes a 22-foot birdie putt on the par-3 13th hole.
    Highlights

    Vince Whaley sinks a 22-foot birdie putt at RBC Canadian

    In the final round of the 2022 RBC Canadian Open, Vince Whaley makes a 22-foot birdie putt on the par-3 13th hole.