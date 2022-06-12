Vince Whaley shoots 1-under 69 in round four of the RBC Canadian Open

Vince Whaley hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the RBC Canadian Open, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Whaley finished his day tied for 35th at 3 under; Rory McIlroy is in 1st at 19 under; Tony Finau is in 2nd at 17 under; and Justin Thomas is in 3rd at 15 under.

On the 370-yard par-4 first, Whaley had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Whaley to 1 over for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 ninth, Whaley had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Whaley to even for the round.

On the par-5 11th, Whaley's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Whaley to 1 under for the round.

At the 203-yard par-3 13th, Whaley hit a tee shot 201 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Whaley to 2 under for the round.

Whaley got a bogey on the 465-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Whaley to 1 under for the round.