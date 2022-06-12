Vaughn Taylor putts well in round four of the RBC Canadian Open

In his final round at the RBC Canadian Open, Vaughn Taylor hit 11 of 13 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Taylor finished his day tied for 48th at even par; Rory McIlroy is in 1st at 19 under; Tony Finau is in 2nd at 17 under; and Justin Thomas is in 3rd at 15 under.

On the 560-yard par-5 15th, Vaughn Taylor reached the green in 3 and sunk a 32-foot putt for birdie. This put Vaughn Taylor at 2 under for the round.

On the 486-yard par-4 17th hole, Taylor reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Taylor to 3 under for the round.

On the 370-yard par-4 first hole, Taylor reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Taylor to 4 under for the round.

On the 146-yard par-3 sixth, Taylor's tee shot went 223 yards to the left rough and his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 under for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 ninth, Taylor had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Taylor to 1 under for the round.