Trey Mullinax shoots 1-over 71 in round four of the RBC Canadian Open

In his final round at the RBC Canadian Open, Trey Mullinax hit 6 of 13 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 over for the tournament. Mullinax finished his day in 69th at 6 over; Rory McIlroy is in 1st at 19 under; Tony Finau is in 2nd at 17 under; and Justin Thomas is in 3rd at 15 under.

On the 528-yard par-5 11th, Mullinax had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Mullinax to 2 under for the round.

On the 394-yard par-4 12th hole, Mullinax reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Mullinax to 3 under for the round.

Mullinax got a bogey on the 475-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Mullinax to 2 under for the round.

On the 204-yard par-3 16th, Mullinax's tee shot went 174 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 11 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Mullinax's 136 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Mullinax to 2 under for the round.

After a 313 yard drive on the 449-yard par-4 seventh, Mullinax chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Mullinax to 1 over for the round.

Mullinax hit his drive 361 yards getting on the green in 3, and rolled a birdie on the 538-yard par-5 ninth. This moved Mullinax to 1 under for the round.