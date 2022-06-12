Tony Finau delivers a bogey-free 6-under 64 in the fourth at the RBC Canadian Open

Tony Finau hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the RBC Canadian Open, and finished the round bogey free. Finau finished his day in 2nd at 17 under; Rory McIlroy is in 1st at 19 under; and Justin Thomas is in 3rd at 15 under.

On the 473-yard par-4 second hole, Tony Finau reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Tony Finau to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 454-yard par-4 fifth hole, Finau had a 116 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Finau to 2 under for the round.

After a 328 yard drive on the 538-yard par-5 ninth, Finau chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Finau to 3 under for the round.

On the 528-yard par-5 11th hole, Finau reached the green in 3 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Finau to 4 under for the round.

At the 203-yard par-3 13th, Finau hit a tee shot 202 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Finau to 5 under for the round.

At the 465-yard par-4 18th, Finau reached the green in 2 and rolled a 43-foot putt for birdie. This put Finau at 6 under for the round.