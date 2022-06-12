Shane Lowry shoots 4-under 66 in round four of the RBC Canadian Open

In his final round at the RBC Canadian Open, Shane Lowry hit 11 of 13 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 9 under for the tournament. Lowry finished his day tied for 10th at 9 under; Rory McIlroy is in 1st at 19 under; Tony Finau is in 2nd at 17 under; and Justin Thomas is in 3rd at 15 under.

On the par-4 first, Lowry's 115 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lowry to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 449-yard par-4 seventh hole, Lowry had a 132 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lowry to 2 under for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 ninth, Lowry had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Lowry to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 11th, Lowry hit his 203 yard approach to 13 feet, setting himself up for a eagle. This moved Lowry to 5 under for the round.

Lowry got a bogey on the 394-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lowry to 4 under for the round.

On the 475-yard par-4 14th, Lowry had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lowry to 3 under for the round.

After a 309 yard drive on the 560-yard par-5 15th, Lowry chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Lowry to 4 under for the round.

At the 204-yard par-3 16th, Lowry hit a tee shot 189 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 2-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lowry to 5 under for the round.

Lowry got a bogey on the 486-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Lowry to 4 under for the round.