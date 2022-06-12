Seung-Yul Noh shoots Even-par 70 in round four of the RBC Canadian Open

Seung-Yul Noh hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the RBC Canadian Open, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Noh finished his day tied for 35th at 3 under; Rory McIlroy is in 1st at 19 under; Tony Finau is in 2nd at 17 under; and Justin Thomas is in 3rd at 15 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 370-yard par-4 first hole, Noh had a 143 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Noh to 1 under for the round.

At the 449-yard par-4 seventh, Noh got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Noh to even for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 538-yard par-5 ninth hole, Noh hit an approach shot from 79 yards to 6 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Noh to 1 under for the round.

On the 475-yard par-4 14th hole, Noh reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Noh to 2 under for the round.

On the 486-yard par-4 17th, Noh had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Noh to 2 under for the round.

Noh got a double bogey on the 465-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 5 and one putting, moving Noh to even-par for the round.