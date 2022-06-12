Sebastián Muñoz shoots 1-over 71 in round four of the RBC Canadian Open

In his final round at the RBC Canadian Open, Sebastián Muñoz hit 10 of 13 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Muñoz finished his day tied for 25th at 5 under; Rory McIlroy is in 1st at 19 under; Tony Finau is in 2nd at 17 under; and Justin Thomas is in 3rd at 15 under.

Muñoz got a bogey on the 370-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Muñoz to 1 over for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 ninth hole, Muñoz reached the green in 3 and sunk a 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Muñoz to even-par for the round.

After a drive to left rough on the par-5 15th, Muñoz hit his 110 yard approach to 3 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Muñoz to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 17th, Muñoz's 114 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved Muñoz to even for the round.

On the 465-yard par-4 18th, Muñoz had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Muñoz to 1 over for the round.