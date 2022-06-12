Sean O'Hair shoots 4-over 74 in round four of the RBC Canadian Open

In his final round at the RBC Canadian Open, Sean O'Hair hit 6 of 13 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. O'Hair finished his day tied for 64th at 5 over; Rory McIlroy is in 1st at 19 under; Tony Finau is in 2nd at 17 under; and Justin Thomas is in 3rd at 15 under.

O'Hair got a bogey on the 475-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving O'Hair to 1 over for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 15th, O'Hair got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing O'Hair to 2 over for the round.

On the 204-yard par-3 16th, O'Hair's tee shot went 200 yards to the left rough and his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

At the 473-yard par-4 second, O'Hair got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved O'Hair to 4 over for the round.