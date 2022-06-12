Scottie Scheffler shoots 4-under 66 in round four of the RBC Canadian Open

Scottie Scheffler hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the RBC Canadian Open, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Scheffler finished his day tied for 18th at 7 under; Rory McIlroy is in 1st at 19 under; Tony Finau is in 2nd at 17 under; and Justin Thomas is in 3rd at 15 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 449-yard par-4 seventh hole, Scheffler had a 129 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Scheffler to 1 under for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 ninth, Scheffler had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Scheffler to 2 under for the round.

On the 372-yard par-4 10th, Scheffler had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Scheffler to 1 under for the round.

On the 528-yard par-5 11th hole, Scheffler reached the green in 3 and sunk a 34-inch putt for birdie. This moved Scheffler to 2 under for the round.

After a 299 yard drive on the 560-yard par-5 15th, Scheffler chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Scheffler to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Scheffler's 143 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Scheffler to 4 under for the round.