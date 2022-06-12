Scott Piercy shoots 2-under 68 in round four of the RBC Canadian Open

In his final round at the RBC Canadian Open, Scott Piercy hit 10 of 13 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Piercy finished his day tied for 21st at 6 under; Rory McIlroy is in 1st at 19 under; Tony Finau is in 2nd at 17 under; and Justin Thomas is in 3rd at 15 under.

On the par-4 second, Piercy's 171 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Piercy to 1 under for the round.

On the 146-yard par-3 sixth, Piercy hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 6-feet taking a par. This left Piercy to 1 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 215-yard par-3 eighth, Piercy missed a birdie attempt from 5-feet taking a par. This left Piercy to 1 under for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 ninth, Piercy had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Piercy to 2 under for the round.

Piercy got a bogey on the 475-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Piercy to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 486-yard par-4 17th hole, Piercy chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Piercy to 2 under for the round.