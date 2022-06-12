Sam Burns shoots 5-under 65 in round four of the RBC Canadian Open

In his final round at the RBC Canadian Open, Sam Burns hit 9 of 13 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 14 under for the tournament. Burns finished his day tied for 4th at 14 under; Rory McIlroy is in 1st at 19 under; Tony Finau is in 2nd at 17 under; and Justin Thomas is in 3rd at 15 under.

On the par-4 fourth, Burns's 203 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Burns to 1 under for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 ninth hole, Burns reached the green in 3 and sunk a 29-inch putt for birdie. This moved Burns to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 372-yard par-4 10th hole, Burns had a 120 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Burns to 3 under for the round.

After a 285 yard drive on the 528-yard par-5 11th, Burns chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Burns to 4 under for the round.

On the par-4 14th, Burns's 149 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Burns to 5 under for the round.

After a 332 yard drive on the 560-yard par-5 15th, Burns chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Burns to 6 under for the round.

Burns got a bogey on the 486-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Burns to 5 under for the round.