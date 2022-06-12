Sahith Theegala shoots 3-over 73 in round four of the RBC Canadian Open

In his final round at the RBC Canadian Open, Sahith Theegala hit 6 of 13 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Theegala finished his day tied for 53rd at 1 over; Rory McIlroy is in 1st at 19 under; Tony Finau is in 2nd at 17 under; and Justin Thomas is in 3rd at 15 under.

Theegala got a bogey on the 474-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Theegala to 1 over for the round.

On the 454-yard par-4 fifth, Theegala had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Theegala to 2 over for the round.

On the 215-yard par-3 eighth, Theegala hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 8-feet taking a par. This left Theegala to 2 over for the round.

At the 394-yard par-4 12th, Theegala reached the green in 3 and sunk a 36-foot putt saving par. This put Theegala at 2 over for the round.

At the 486-yard par-4 17th, Theegala got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Theegala to 3 over for the round.