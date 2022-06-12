Ryan Moore shoots Even-par 70 in round four of the RBC Canadian Open

Ryan Moore hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the RBC Canadian Open, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Moore finished his day tied for 35th at 3 under; Rory McIlroy is in 1st at 19 under; Tony Finau is in 2nd at 17 under; and Justin Thomas is in 3rd at 15 under.

On the 474-yard par-4 fourth hole, Moore reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Moore to 1 under for the round.

Moore tee shot went 205 yards to the right rough and his chip went 25 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Moore to even for the round.

On the 449-yard par-4 seventh, Moore had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Moore to 1 over for the round.

After a 313 yard drive on the 538-yard par-5 ninth, Moore chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Moore to even-par for the round.

After a 314 yard drive on the 528-yard par-5 11th, Moore chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Moore to 1 under for the round.

After a 257 yard drive on the 465-yard par-4 18th, Moore chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Moore to even for the round.