Ryan Armour shoots 1-over 71 in round four of the RBC Canadian Open

In his final round at the RBC Canadian Open, Ryan Armour hit 7 of 13 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Armour finished his day tied for 35th at 3 under; Rory McIlroy is in 1st at 19 under; Tony Finau is in 2nd at 17 under; and Justin Thomas is in 3rd at 15 under.

At the 208-yard par-3 third, Armour hit a tee shot 215 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Armour to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 seventh, Armour's 70 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved Armour to even-par for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 ninth, Armour had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Armour to 1 under for the round.

On the 203-yard par-3 13th, Armour's tee shot went 217 yards to the fringe and his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

After a 264 yard drive on the 560-yard par-5 15th, Armour chipped his fourth shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Armour to 1 over for the round.