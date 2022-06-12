Rory McIlroy shoots 8-under 62 in round four of the RBC Canadian Open

In his final round at the RBC Canadian Open, Rory McIlroy hit 7 of 13 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 19 under for the tournament. McIlroy finished his day in 1st at 19 under; Tony Finau is in 2nd at 17 under; and Justin Thomas is in 3rd at 15 under.

On the 370-yard par-4 first hole, McIlroy reached the green in 2 and sunk a 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved McIlroy to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 fourth, McIlroy's 196 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved McIlroy to 2 under for the round.

McIlroy missed the green on his first shot on the 146-yard par-3 sixth but had a chip in from 11 yards for birdie. This moved McIlroy to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 449-yard par-4 seventh hole, McIlroy had a 124 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved McIlroy to 4 under for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 ninth hole, McIlroy reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved McIlroy to 5 under for the round.

On the 372-yard par-4 10th hole, McIlroy reached the green in 2 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved McIlroy to 6 under for the round.

After a drive to right rough on the par-5 11th, McIlroy hit his 111 yard approach to 2 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved McIlroy to 7 under for the round.

At the 394-yard par-4 12th, McIlroy reached the green in 2 and rolled a 40-foot putt for birdie. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and put McIlroy at 8 under for the round.

On the 203-yard par-3 13th, McIlroy hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put McIlroy at 7 under for the round.

On the 204-yard par-3 16th, McIlroy's his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 6 under for the round.

On the par-4 17th, McIlroy's 127 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved McIlroy to 7 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 465-yard par-4 18th hole, McIlroy had a 144 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved McIlroy to 8 under for the round.