Rory McIlroy shoots 8-under 62 in round four of the RBC Canadian Open
June 12, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Rory McIlroy's wedge and birdie on 72nd hole for win at RBC Canadian
In the final round of the 2022 RBC Canadian Open, Rory McIlroy makes birdie on the par-4 18th hole.
In his final round at the RBC Canadian Open, Rory McIlroy hit 7 of 13 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 19 under for the tournament. McIlroy finished his day in 1st at 19 under; Tony Finau is in 2nd at 17 under; and Justin Thomas is in 3rd at 15 under.
On the 370-yard par-4 first hole, McIlroy reached the green in 2 and sunk a 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved McIlroy to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 fourth, McIlroy's 196 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved McIlroy to 2 under for the round.
McIlroy missed the green on his first shot on the 146-yard par-3 sixth but had a chip in from 11 yards for birdie. This moved McIlroy to 3 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 449-yard par-4 seventh hole, McIlroy had a 124 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved McIlroy to 4 under for the round.
On the 538-yard par-5 ninth hole, McIlroy reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved McIlroy to 5 under for the round.
On the 372-yard par-4 10th hole, McIlroy reached the green in 2 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved McIlroy to 6 under for the round.
After a drive to right rough on the par-5 11th, McIlroy hit his 111 yard approach to 2 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved McIlroy to 7 under for the round.
At the 394-yard par-4 12th, McIlroy reached the green in 2 and rolled a 40-foot putt for birdie. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and put McIlroy at 8 under for the round.
On the 203-yard par-3 13th, McIlroy hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put McIlroy at 7 under for the round.
On the 204-yard par-3 16th, McIlroy's his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 6 under for the round.
On the par-4 17th, McIlroy's 127 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved McIlroy to 7 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 465-yard par-4 18th hole, McIlroy had a 144 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved McIlroy to 8 under for the round.
