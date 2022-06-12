Robert Streb shoots 1-over 71 in round four of the RBC Canadian Open

Robert Streb hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the RBC Canadian Open, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Streb finished his day tied for 53rd at 1 over; Rory McIlroy is in 1st at 19 under; Tony Finau is in 2nd at 17 under; and Justin Thomas is in 3rd at 15 under.

After a drive to left rough on the par-5 11th, Streb hit his 128 yard approach to 15 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Streb to 1 under for the round.

On the 475-yard par-4 14th, Streb had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Streb to even for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 15th hole, Streb reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Streb to 1 under for the round.

At the 204-yard par-3 16th, Streb hit a tee shot 185 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Streb to 2 under for the round.

Streb got a bogey on the 486-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Streb to 1 under for the round.

On the 208-yard par-3 third, Streb's tee shot went 206 yards to the left rough, his second shot went 37 yards to the right intermediate rough, and his chip went 10 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

On the 215-yard par-3 eighth, Streb's tee shot went 192 yards to the fringe and his chip went 11 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.