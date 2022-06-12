Rafa Cabrera Bello shoots 2-over 72 in round four of the RBC Canadian Open

Rafa Cabrera Bello hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the RBC Canadian Open, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Cabrera Bello finished his day tied for 64th at 5 over; Rory McIlroy is in 1st at 19 under; Tony Finau is in 2nd at 17 under; and Justin Thomas is in 3rd at 15 under.

On the 560-yard par-5 15th, Cabrera Bello had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Cabrera Bello to even for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 465-yard par-4 18th hole, Cabrera Bello had a 167 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Cabrera Bello to 1 under for the round.

On the 473-yard par-4 second, Cabrera Bello had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Cabrera Bello to even-par for the round.

After a 298 yard drive on the 449-yard par-4 seventh, Cabrera Bello chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Cabrera Bello to 1 over for the round.

On the 215-yard par-3 eighth, Cabrera Bello's tee shot went 195 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to left rough on the par-5 ninth, Cabrera Bello hit his 94 yard approach to 6 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Cabrera Bello to 1 under for the round.