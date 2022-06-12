Paul Barjon shoots Even-par 70 in round four of the RBC Canadian Open

Paul Barjon hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the RBC Canadian Open, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Barjon finished his day tied for 46th at 1 under; Rory McIlroy is in 1st at 19 under; Tony Finau is in 2nd at 17 under; and Justin Thomas is in 3rd at 15 under.

On the 528-yard par-5 11th, Barjon had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Barjon to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 394-yard par-4 12th hole, Barjon had a 131 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Barjon to 2 under for the round.

On the 203-yard par-3 13th, Barjon's tee shot went 217 yards to the right rough and his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

At the 465-yard par-4 18th, Barjon got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Barjon to even for the round.

On the 473-yard par-4 second, Barjon had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Barjon to 1 over for the round.

On the 474-yard par-4 fourth hole, Barjon reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Barjon to even-par for the round.

Barjon got a bogey on the 449-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Barjon to 1 over for the round.

At the 215-yard par-3 eighth, Barjon hit a tee shot 200 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Barjon to even for the round.