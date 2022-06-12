Patrick Rodgers shoots 5-under 65 in round four of the RBC Canadian Open

In his final round at the RBC Canadian Open, Patrick Rodgers hit 8 of 13 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Rodgers finished his day tied for 18th at 7 under; Rory McIlroy is in 1st at 19 under; Tony Finau is in 2nd at 17 under; and Justin Thomas is in 3rd at 15 under.

On the 528-yard par-5 11th hole, Rodgers reached the green in 3 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Rodgers to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 394-yard par-4 12th hole, Rodgers chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Rodgers to 2 under for the round.

On the 203-yard par-3 13th, Rodgers hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 6-feet taking a par. This left Rodgers to 2 under for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 15th, Rodgers had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Rodgers to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Rodgers's 141 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Rodgers to 4 under for the round.

On the 474-yard par-4 fourth hole, Rodgers reached the green in 2 and sunk a 30-foot putt for birdie. This moved Rodgers to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 449-yard par-4 seventh hole, Rodgers had a 140 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Rodgers to 5 under for the round.